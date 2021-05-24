Why can't we beat Aduana Stars? - Asante Kotoko PRO asks

• David Obeng Nyarko says Asante Kotoko can do the unthinkable

• Aduana Stars will host Asante Kotoko in Dormaa on matchday 27



• The Porcupines are yet to win a game in their last two games



Acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has asked critics why it will be impossible for them to beat Aduana Stars in Dormaa.



The Porcupine Warriors will play as a guest to Aduana Stars at the Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II in Dormaa for the matchday 27 fixture in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, May 29, 2021.



However, critics have cast doubts on Asante Kotoko's chance of winning the league after their 1-1 draw with WAFA as they prepare for their away game against Aduana Stars.



Pundits have already declared Asante Kotoko losers ahead of the tie as the Kumasi-based club has always struggled in Dormaa.

Responding to these concerns, David Obeng Nyarko reminded critics of how they did the undoable by beating Karela United 2-0 at the famous Camp Park.



"It is possible Asante Kotoko can win in Dormaa against Aduana Stars, we have done the undoable in the league beating Karela Utd. so we can beat Aduana," he told on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV.



Asante Kotoko currently occupies the second spot on the Ghana Premier League table with 46 points.



