Why can’t you watch local matches like Man City vs Real Madrid – Keche Joshua asks Ghanaians

Ghanaian musician, Keche Joshua

Ghanaian musician, Keche Joshua has questioned why Ghanaians can’t watch local matches religiously as they do for the European club games.

Keche Joshua who took to social media to lament the lack of spectatorship for the Ghana Premier League noted with concern that he was shocked at how people stayed awake to watch matches in Europe.



According to the musician, he intentionally drove through town on Wednesday night and saw hundreds of people watching the UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City versus Real Madrid.



He was worried at how Ghanaians no longer have interest in the domestic leagues which used to be dominated by Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



“I don’t understand this thing, yesterday I deliberately roamed in town. I saw hundreds of people watching Man City versus Real Madrid. I want to know why we can’t do the same for Kotoko, Hearts, Brekum Chelsea, King Faisal and the rest. I want to know why we can’t give them the same energy,” Keche Joshua said.

He added, “I was shocked people were betting live. So why can’t we do the same thing to our local teams? What is wrong?”



The Ghana Premier League has received low spectatorship in recent times, some matches have had to be played in nearly empty stadiums with most of the attention being given to the national team.





Please can we talk about this, I really want to know ???????????????????????? it’s heart breaking ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Qxi61ZLeSC — #TheSkillTeam (@kecheglobal) May 18, 2023

JNA/BB