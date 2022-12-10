0
Menu
Sports

Why former FIFA boss Blatter was sad Nigeria couldn't qualify for World Cup

Super Eagles 98765445678 The Super Eagles of Nigeria

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that former FIFA boss, Joseph Blatter, was disappointed that the Super Eagles couldn't qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria couldn't qualify for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup after they were eliminated from the playoffs in March 2022 by the Black Stars of Ghana.

Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup after Amaju Pinnick didn't make Sepp Blatter happy who was disappointed that a big country like Nigeria missed out in Qatar.

"I have to tell you that I am very disappointed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not at the #Qatar2022 #FifaWorldCup. How can a big country like #Nigeria not be in #Qatar? It is a very big absence. I am not happy at all about this," Amaju Pinnick quoted Sepp Blatter as reported by BBC's Osasu Obayiuwana.

Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria 1-1 on aggregate after a two-legged tie thus preventing the Eagles to make their 7th appearance in the biggest football festival in the world.

The first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ended goalless but the Black Stars qualified on goal difference after a 1-1 draw game in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
Related Articles: