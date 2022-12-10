Why former FIFA boss Blatter was sad Nigeria couldn't qualify for World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that former FIFA boss, Joseph Blatter, was disappointed that the Super Eagles couldn't qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria couldn't qualify for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup after they were eliminated from the playoffs in March 2022 by the Black Stars of Ghana.



Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup after Amaju Pinnick didn't make Sepp Blatter happy who was disappointed that a big country like Nigeria missed out in Qatar.



"I have to tell you that I am very disappointed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not at the #Qatar2022 #FifaWorldCup. How can a big country like #Nigeria not be in #Qatar? It is a very big absence. I am not happy at all about this," Amaju Pinnick quoted Sepp Blatter as reported by BBC's Osasu Obayiuwana.



Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria 1-1 on aggregate after a two-legged tie thus preventing the Eagles to make their 7th appearance in the biggest football festival in the world.

The first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ended goalless but the Black Stars qualified on goal difference after a 1-1 draw game in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.



