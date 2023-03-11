0
Why former Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ahmed was jailed for contempt

Former Ghanaian Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Mustapha Ahmed, has been sentenced to a week in prison and fined GH¢12,000 for disobeying a court order by the Accra High Court (Financial and Economic Crime Division 2).

The court had previously granted an injunction in a land dispute case which Dr Ahmed flouted.

In addition to the prison term, Dr Ahmed has been ordered to pay a fine, with GH¢5,000 going to Kofi Ammoah Kwafo, who lodged the contempt application against Dr Ahmed, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Director-General of Logistics of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The contempt case originated from a six-year-old land dispute case in which Dr Ahmed sold land to Mr Kwafo in 2000, then took it back citing an error.

In his application, Mr Kwafo attached the Chief of Defence Staff and the Director-General of Logistics because the GAF personnel occupying the property built on the disputed land resisted the execution of the court’s order.

However, the court found that neither of them had been served copies of the judgment in 2019.

Dr Ahmed’s lawyer, Christopher A. Fynn, argued that his client could not be found in contempt since there was no proof he had breached a court order or judgment.

