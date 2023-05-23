Why is Jules Kounde trending?

Barcelona star, Jules Kounde

Barcelona star, Jules Kounde, has popped up in the trend list on Twitter after news about his desire to leave Barcelona broke.

Kounde joined the Calatans last summer after a neck-to-neck race between Chelsea and Barcelona for his signature.



According to Barcelona journalist, Gerard Romero, the French international has informed the club about his intention to depart the club if an offer comes.



The report indicates that the player is not happy being used as a right-back over his preferred centre-back position.



Kounde played the majority of the season as a right-back in the absence of a right-back in the squad.



After adapting to the role and playing to near perfection, Barcelona manager, Xavi said in an interview that signing a right is not a priority for the club in the summer transfer window.



Romero has reported that the manager wants Kounde to stay, however, the club will not rule out a possible transfer if a €90 million offer arrives.

Barcelona signed Jules Kounde from Sevilla for a transfer fee of €55 million.



Here are some reactions on social media





High IQ by Jules. Barcelona weren’t prioritizing the RB spot, so Kounde made this fake idea of leaving, so Barcelona prioritize a RB https://t.co/9x7Twdc7da — ???????????????????? (@AraujoSZNN) May 23, 2023

Barça fans are well aware of Araújo’s injury record. You all know Christensen has his own small issues too.



We should sell Koundé for €80M?



So Xavi should leave the keys to the defence with Eric GBArcia and Marcos Alonslow… Remember when Xavi gave Bellerín the keys…?? ???? pic.twitter.com/2qtqt9hnb5 — ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@UgoOsinobi) May 23, 2023

Jules Koundé should never be allowed to leave this club. FOR NO REASON!



This man is a trend setter. He’s brought a new culture into the dressing room.



Our matchday entrances won’t be the same without him! ???? pic.twitter.com/rEIxsZc7Sj — ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@UgoOsinobi) May 23, 2023

Jules Kounde rejected Chelsea and ends up unhappy at Barcelona, things we love to see. pic.twitter.com/lugXwjvV6x — ???????????? ☘️ (@Ziyechman) May 23, 2023

this was Kounde last week when he was asked about playing at RB. why are people surprised he wants to leave? pic.twitter.com/unlLQ4cVpJ — V (@Messilizer9021) May 23, 2023

Kounde realized Barcelona has no ambitions in life and wants to leave.



How can a club main objective be “we won Madrid, at least we qualified for Europa from UCL group stages” pic.twitter.com/R59eyobvq5 — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) May 23, 2023

Barcelona activated 1 million levers just to sign and register Koundé and now he's open to leaving after one season? pic.twitter.com/eSvB03SLx5 — OBAMA???????????????? (@1Obama_) May 23, 2023

This news coming out a day after Xavi publicly said rb isn’t a priority. Seems like Kounde doesn’t wish to be our rb for next season. The pressure is on https://t.co/jG4S9SEn6C — ???????????? (@Sav_u) May 23, 2023

Idk about the Kounde news. It feels like his way of pressuring the club into signing a RB. I don't think it's a coincidence these reports are coming just a day after Xavi said a RB isn't a priority.



But I do think if the club doesn't sign a RB, Xavi might actually lose Kounde. — sm (@TacticoModerno) May 23, 2023

Would you be open for Kounde to leave for 80M? pic.twitter.com/Vo3PCKCNmm — Berneese (@the_berneese_) May 23, 2023

???? JUST IN: Kounde has indeed told the club and Xavi that he wants to play at CB - he doesn’t feel comfortable as RB. @ffpolo #FCB ????????✅ — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) May 23, 2023

EE/OGB