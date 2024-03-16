Why is Kylian Mbappe trending?

Paris Saint-German forward, Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-German forward, Kylian Mbappe, is among the top trends on social media after publicly rejecting a move to Arsenal.

Mbappe, in a viral video, said 'there is no way' he would join Arsenal after a fan suggested that he join the Gunners.



The French superstar also replied that London is 'too cold' after the fan asked why he would not join the North London side.



While reacting to the viral video, some football fans have mocked Arsenal claiming that Mbappe, who is regarded as the biggest talent of the new generation, does not rate the Gunners.



According to multiple reports, Kylian Mbappe has completed a dream move to Spanish giant and 14-time UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid.



The reports suggest the move, which is a free transfer, will be made official in the summer.

Mbappe is having an outrageous season scoring 35 goals in 36 games in competition while providing 7 assists in the process.



Watch Mbappe's viral video with a fan below:





"It's too cold there!"



Mbappe was asked by a fan to join Arsenal ????



(via @mikeypoulli) pic.twitter.com/n6RzzZUJO8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 16, 2024

Lmao even Mbappe doesn't rate Arsenal ???? pic.twitter.com/jIYsthaBp4 — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) March 16, 2024

Kylian Mbappe’s hilarious reaction to young Arsenal fan trying to get him to join the Gunners ????



pic.twitter.com/JK7B46iq4R — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 16, 2024

EE/NOQ