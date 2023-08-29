'Why is he going to West Ham, why?' - Marco van Basten questions Ajax for selling Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has moved from Ajax to West Ham

Dutch football great Marco van Basten has criticized Ajax for selling Mohammed Kudus to West Ham United.

He believes Ajax fans go to the stadium to watch the Ghana star who has joined the Hammers on a five-year deal after three seasons at Ajax.



van Basten doesn't understand the rational behind selling the 23-year-old just after a fantastic season with the club last year.



“Why is he going to West Ham, why?” Van Basten said on Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

“He still has a two-year contract. Surely Ajax is in the business of making a good team, not just making money?



“What is the function of a football club? To entertain the public and give players the opportunity to excel, or to make money?



“You are going to sell people now because you will have money. He still has everything to show at Ajax. He has done well for a year. For him, people come to the stadium.”