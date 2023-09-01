Why my move from Ebusua Dwarfs to Ajax collapsed - Ex-Ghana winger Kenneth Sarpong

Former Hearts of Oak winger Kenneth Sarpong has revealed why his much-anticipated transfer from Ebusua Dwarfs to Ajax Amsterdam did not materialize.

Sarpong was set to join the Dutch giants in 1994 from Dwarfs following his exploits at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Japan.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Sarpong said “After the World Cup in Japan, I had an offer from Ajax but my plan was to go, and if not, after a year with Dwarfs, I will leave for another club. Unfortunately, the deal fell through because the monetary terms did not come to a conclusion between Ajax and Dwarfs. Nana Butler was not too happy with the money offered.”



“I was then with the Dwarfs youth team and I needed to be more than 18 years before I could sign my professional contract. So, Nana Butler did not want me to leave as a youth player but I should turn 18 so he allowed me to leave for a fee, so he did not allow me to leave and I ended up with Hearts of Oak”, he added.



He was among the Hearts of Oak 64-battalion squad that dominated the domestic leagues and won multiple titles including the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.



Kenneth Sarpong played for Ghana's U17 team (Black Starlets) at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Japan and also played for the Black Stars.

