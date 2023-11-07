Why referees for Kotoko vs. Dreams FC wanted to boycott second half of the game

Referee - File Photo

An Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Fredrick Acheampong, has provided a detailed account of why the match officials for the Asante Kotoko game against Dreams FC refused to return to the pitch after halftime in the Ghana Premier League encounter.

The center referee, Robert Musey, and his officiating team were physically attacked at halftime after fans threw bottles at them due to their failure to award a penalty to Kotoko in the first half.



Fred Acheampong, who was at the Baba Yara Stadium for the match, disclosed on Kumasi-based Kessben FM that the referees were later assaulted in the tunnel, with some individuals beating them up and destroying their communication gadgets.



These actions compelled the match officials to call off the match since their safety could not be assured.



Fred Ache, who struggled to make his way into the referees' changing room, revealed that by the time he reached there, the referees had removed their kits and were about to change and leave the stadium.



However, he managed to convince them to return to the pitch, assuring their safety throughout the match.

According to Fred Ache, he had to collaborate with Kotoko's official, Emmanuel Dasoberi, to move individuals from the tunnel and others standing near the pitch before the referees came back to continue the match.



He noted that the referees struggled throughout the second half because they couldn't communicate and make timely decisions in the game.



He did, however, state that the perpetrators of the attack have been identified and will be apprehended soon, while Kotoko, being the home team, could face punishment since their fans were the ones behind the attack.



Watch video below



JNA/KPE