13
Menu
Sports

Why should Amartey be captain when Jordan is present? - Songo blasts Chris Hughton over captaincy in Angola game

Patrick Osei Agyeman SONGO2 Countryman Songo

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo has chided Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for appointing Daniel Amartey as Ghana’s captain instead of Jordan Ayew in the game against Angola on March 27.

According to Songo, Jordan Ayew who played 90 minutes in Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Angola should have captained the team ahead of the Leicester City defender.

He argued that Jordan Ayew has vast experience in the national team and deserves to be the vice-captain instead of Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori in the absence of his brother Andre Ayew.

"If Dede Ayew the captain is not around, Partey the second captain is also not there and the third captain is also not around who should be the captain?” Songo quizzed.

He added, “Jordan Ayew even has more experience than Partey so he should have been the second captain. So how come you give the captain’s armband to Amartey.”

Songo believes that it is as a result of these captainship issues that the Black Stars have failed to win a trophy in many years.

He said, “How can Ghana win a trophy with this kind of politics in the Black Stars? This is a bad attitude.”

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: