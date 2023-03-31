Why should Amartey be captain when Jordan is present? - Songo blasts Chris Hughton over captaincy in Angola game

Countryman Songo

Controversial sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo has chided Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for appointing Daniel Amartey as Ghana’s captain instead of Jordan Ayew in the game against Angola on March 27.

According to Songo, Jordan Ayew who played 90 minutes in Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Angola should have captained the team ahead of the Leicester City defender.



He argued that Jordan Ayew has vast experience in the national team and deserves to be the vice-captain instead of Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori in the absence of his brother Andre Ayew.



"If Dede Ayew the captain is not around, Partey the second captain is also not there and the third captain is also not around who should be the captain?” Songo quizzed.



He added, “Jordan Ayew even has more experience than Partey so he should have been the second captain. So how come you give the captain’s armband to Amartey.”

Songo believes that it is as a result of these captainship issues that the Black Stars have failed to win a trophy in many years.



He said, “How can Ghana win a trophy with this kind of politics in the Black Stars? This is a bad attitude.”



