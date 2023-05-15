1
Why the family of late coach Attuquayefio are unhappy with Hearts of Oak, Ghana football

Mon, 15 May 2023

Sophia Nanka Bruce, the wife of the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio wants Accra Hearts of Oak to name an edifice after the legendary coach.

Despite his enormous achievements in football which saw him conquer the African continent, nothing significant has been named after him.

In an interview with Angel TV, Sophia Nanka Bruce stated that she wants Hearts of Oak to establish an edifice that would forever bear the name of Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio.

“We have been neglected but our wish is for Hearts of Oak to name an edifice after Jones for future generations,” Sophia Nanka Bruce told Angel TV.

Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio's legacy remains an integral part of Ghanaian football history. His remarkable achievements which includes leading Hearts of Oak to victory in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League are prominent features of Ghana's football heritage.

The late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio died in 2015 at age 70.

