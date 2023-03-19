Why the number '7' may never repeat itself in the future of Black Stars

Ghana Black Stars

Football is a sport full of traditions and symbols that hold great meaning for players and fans alike. Among these symbols is the iconic number 7 jersey, a number that has a rich history and is often associated with some of the game's greatest players.

The number 7 holds a special place in the hearts of football fans around the world, as it is reserved exclusively for strikers and wingers who possess the skill, speed, and creativity needed to break down an opponent's defense.



Over the years, the number 7 jersey has been worn by some of football's most legendary players, each leaving their own mark on the sport and contributing to the mystique of this iconic number.



From Cristiano Ronaldo to George Best, Raul Gonzalez , Luis Figo, Andriy Shevchenko, David Beckham, Mbappe’, and Christian Atsu, the number 7 has been a symbol of greatness in football, and continues to inspire and excite fans of the game today.



Today, we look at why the number 7 jersey may never be worn in the future of the Black Stars:



Prior to his demise, the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, fulfilled all the requirements needed to be met by a player to wear the majestic number 7 jersey. He was fast, skillful, accurate with his places and could net a ball from all angles. His football prowess always made it a delight for fans to watch him play.

Off the field, he was known for his philanthropic activities and his passion to help change the justice system in Ghana until Christian Atsu met his untimely death following the devastating earthquake that hit the city of Hatay in Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The lifeless body of Atsu was recovered from the rubble of the collapsed apartment he was living in on February 18, 2023.



GFA considers retiring Christian Atsu's jersey:



In honor of his stellar football career, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is considering retiring the number 7 Black Stars’ jersey he wore.



This was made public when Linford Boadu, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Football Association hinted the plans of the GFA to retire the number 7 shirt in honour of Christian Atsu.

“The Executive council of the FA is thinking about of a lot of things; some thinks the number 7 jersey must be retired in honour of Atsu but there should be a meeting to decide,” Linford Boadu revealed in an exclusive interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



Should this plan be actualized, and if the GFA retires the number 7 Black Stars’ jersey in honor of Christian Atsu, then, we would no longer see another player in the Ghanaian National team; Black Stars, don the number 7 jersey for the team in the future.



