Why this Ghanaian actress want a man with David Beckham attributes

Gloria Sarfo and David Beckham

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has shared her attraction toward men who possess qualities similar to those of retired English football legend David Beckham.

During an interview with Firelady, the actress, who has appeared in numerous popular Ghanaian movies and TV series, expressed her admiration for Beckham and his various attributes.

Sarfo mentioned that she prefers men who take care of their appearance and dress well, just like Beckham.

She also commented on his good looks, charming smile, and nice legs, stating that she was impressed by all of these qualities.

According to Sarfo, Beckham is an example of the kind of man she finds appealing.

"I like men who are good at dressing and taking care of themselves. David Beckham dresses well, he looks good, and he smiles a lot.

“He is handsome, and he has nice legs. I don't know what I will take away from him," Sarfo stated during the interview.

This is the first time that Sarfo has openly talked about her taste in men, and her statement has created quite a buzz among Ghanaians.



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
