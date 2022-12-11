41
Why this picture of Thomas Partey and white woman is trending on social media

Thomas Partey And Diala Dirani Diala and Thomas Partey

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars deputy skipper Thomas Partey got tongues wagging on Twitter after a post he made on his Instagram page (status).

The Arsenal midfielder posted two photos on December 10, the first of him at the barbershop and the other of him with a white woman named Diala Dirani, in which the two are apparently enjoying a World Cup match.

The photo is a screenshot of a post by Dirani, a Dubai-based interior designer, which is captioned: “Meetings like this and what is better watching the game with Thomas Partey.”

Partey was part of the Black Stars team that crushed out of the ongoing World Cup at the group stages after finishing bottom of Group H behind Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in that order.

Whiles some of Partey's colleagues have returned to their clubs and others are taking time off to freshen up, Partey had yet to report back to Arsenal's camp ahead of the resumption of the league.

Persons commenting on the photo hold that the player who was recently mirred in sexual allegations doesn't seem to have learnt his lessons.



