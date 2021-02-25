Why three big Ghanaian coaches rejected Hearts of Oak

Coach Maxwell Konadu

Accra Hearts of Oak are struggling to attract a big-name coach after the unexpected exit of Kosta Papic two weeks ago.

GHANASoccernet.com understands Maxwell Konadu, Ibrahim Tanko and Yaw Acheampong has turned down offers to replace the Serbian in the dugout.



These three top coaches are concerned about the rampant dismissal of coaches by the club's board who have come under pressure.



The headhunted coaches are not enthused about the club's signings in the offseason.



Also, they dread inference by the board in player selection which was cited as the chief reason for Papic's exit-but that has been quashed by board member Vincent Sowah Odotei.



Konadu has been available since his dismissal by Asante Kotoko and Acheampong also expected to leave Elmina Sharks.



Tanko, former Black Stars assistant coach and Black Meteors head coach, has been unattached since returning from the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In 11 years, the Togbe Afede XIV-led board have fired 22 coaches including Paa Kwesi Fabian and the late Yusif Abubakar.



The rest are Nebojsa Vucicevic, Shaibu Tanko, CK Akunnor, Ben Adjei, David Duncan, Mohammed and the late Herbert Addo.



Others are Eddie Ansah, Can Vanli, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, Sergio Traguil, Yaw Preko, Henry Wellington and Frank Nuttall just to mention a few.



In the interim, stop-coach Samuel Nii Noi seems to be getting the job done with two straight wins (against Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals).



Next week, the Phobians face perennial rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League derby.