Why we didn't open our doors to media at 2023 AFCON - GFA explains

The Ghana Football Association's general secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has explained that the association often closes its doors to media to comply with tournament rules and avoid fines.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, he denied the narrative that the association has not been media-friendly since its inception.



He claims the Kurt Okraku-led administration has had nothing but a cordial relationship with the media.



According to Harrison Addo, the administration is the first to ever have many media persons serve on the GFA's Executive Council.



"This FA has been more media-friendly than ever! Myself, the President, and more media persons serve on the exco than ever, they are all media persons," he said.



"If you look at the work we do with the GPL, WGPL, and all our products, we have engaged media a lot, and a lot more are working closely with the FA, The concept of Media officers are all part of cohesion between the FA and the media."

Addressing claims that the FA restricts the media from having access to the team, he said the GFA's actions are not deliberate and that they only to enforce the laws of tournaments.



"Now to zero in on the Black Stars, when we go to tournaments, there are rules, take the World Cup for instance, there are rules and if it's broken, we pay dearly for it.



"This GFA is media friendly and our door is always open to engage the media. We have to organize it within the confines of the competition rules. Also and more importantly the FA would have to create an environment conducive atmosphere for coaches and players to thrive at tournaments."



