0
Menu
Sports

Wild celebration in Kumasi after Black Stars 1- 0 win over Angola

Video Archive
Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a funfair on the principal streets of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, following Ghana's victory over the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars left it late to beat the Angolans after Antoine Semenyo's chance upon a loose ball in the box after a scramble to clear the ball and unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot which landed at the back of the net.

The goal which came late in the game caused an earthquake of celebrations at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the supporters who have been starved of goals celebrated on top of their voices.

The fans after the game took to the streets of Kumasi to celebrate the victory while showing the priceless love they have for the Black Stars team.

The goal was Antoine Semenyo's second in the Black Stars jersey since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022 under former coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars after beating Angola 1-0 are now on top of the Group E table with 7 points ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Watch the celebrations in the video below:



Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below







JE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya