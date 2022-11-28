Will Otto Addo drop Baba Rahman like Dujkovic did to Addoquaye Pappoe in 2016?

Baba Rahman

The 2006 World Cup in Germany was the first time Ghana was participating in the global showpiece. A group containing Czech Republic, Italy and the United States meant that the team had a tall order from the get-go.

Then came a loss at the hands of European giants Italy, that result was to change the fortunes of not just the team but of one player.



Habib Mohammed was drafted into the second match by coach Ratomir Dujkovic against the Czechs, coming in for first-choice Addoquaye Pappoe, whose performance at left-back against the Italians was criticized. The Black Stars beat the Czechs by two goals to nil.



Roll on the years, it’s 2022 and Ghana is at her fourth World Cup. It is in Qatar and the first match like in 2006 ended in defeat, a 3 – 2 scoreline against Portugal.



One player whose role on Day One has come under critique is Baba Rahman, former Chelsea left back with calls for him to be dropped for today’s game against South Korea.



In post-match interviews, coach Otto Addo has stood by the defender and the role he played on the day.



The coach has also lambasted critics of his tactics and decisions on the day stressing that they are not footballers.

Will his tactics realistically impact the defensive line? Will Otto Addo drop Baba Rahman for Joseph Aidoo as some people are advocating?



The South Korea game, a must win, is hours away and both teams know what is at stake, more so the Black Stars who have no points and will be out of the tournament with a loss.



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video







SARA