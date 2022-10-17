Will Samuel Boadu return to Hearts of Oak after hero's treatment at Bamako game?

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

The triumphant entry of Samuel Boadu to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2022, has re-engineered the conversations that the former Medeama coach will be considering a return to Hearts of Oak.

Samuel Boadu despite being sacked as the coach of Hearts of Oak after just three games in the ongoing 2022/2023 season was at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the Phobians against Real Bamako.



On a sunny afternoon, the media were anxious to see what the Phobians will do. Samuel Boadu lit up the stadium with his presence as Hearts of Oak fans reacted to his entrance with huge applause akin to one that usually greets goals.



The reception the former Medeama coach received reaffirmed the narrative that Samuel Boadu is widely loved by the Hearts of Oak masses but hatted by the selected few who call the short in the club.



Boadu was heavily mobbed as he made his way out of the stadium after the game and it heightened the calls for him to return as the club has gone from bad to worse since his departure.



The fans carried Samuel Boadu shoulder-high while chanting his name and singing the coach's favorite "hwie gu nye so" song.

But will Samuel Boadu return to Hearts of Oak if an offer is tabled by the Board despite the constant attacks he suffered from some Board members, particularly, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe?



Sources close to the coach have said that Samuel Boadu does not plan to return to Accra Hearts of Oak and only came to the stadium to offer his moral support.



