'Will continue to feed you love' - Wakaso's message to Christian Atsu

Mubarak Wakaso and Christian Atsu

Mubarak Wakaso has sent out another message to his former teammate Christian Atsu, days after the one-week celebration of the late 31-year-old.

In a post on his official Facebook wall, Wakaso wrote: "Will continue to feed you love ???????? till we meet again bro ???????? #RIP ????????."



The post was accompnaied by a photo of Wakaso and Atsu with other Black Stars players at a training camp supposedly at a tournament.



Wakaso, was one of the most affected Black Stars players following the death of Atsu in Turkey, where he was caught in the February 6, 2023 earthquake that rocked the country and neighbouring Syria.



Atsu went missing on the 6th before his death was confirmed on the 18th when his remains were recovered under the rubble.

The remains were flown to Ghana the following day whiles the family held a one-week celebartion on March 4 ahead of the state-assisted burial on March 17, 2023.



