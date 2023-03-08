0
Menu
Sports

'Will continue to feed you love' - Wakaso's message to Christian Atsu

Wakaso Atsu.jfif Mubarak Wakaso and Christian Atsu

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mubarak Wakaso has sent out another message to his former teammate Christian Atsu, days after the one-week celebration of the late 31-year-old.

In a post on his official Facebook wall, Wakaso wrote: "Will continue to feed you love ???????? till we meet again bro ???????? #RIP ????????."

The post was accompnaied by a photo of Wakaso and Atsu with other Black Stars players at a training camp supposedly at a tournament.

Wakaso, was one of the most affected Black Stars players following the death of Atsu in Turkey, where he was caught in the February 6, 2023 earthquake that rocked the country and neighbouring Syria.

Atsu went missing on the 6th before his death was confirmed on the 18th when his remains were recovered under the rubble.

The remains were flown to Ghana the following day whiles the family held a one-week celebartion on March 4 ahead of the state-assisted burial on March 17, 2023.

See Wakaso's post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
Related Articles: