Sports News

William Amamoo reveals why he retired from international football

Former Ghana International, William Amamoo

William Amamoo currently head of goalkeepers department for Gefle in Sweden has revealed that Black Stars technical handlers sidelining him led to his retirement from international football.

Speaking to local radio station Space FM the former Black Stars goalkeeper said



“I didn’t return to the Black Stars goalposts after Ghana lost to Japan in a friendly game on the 9th of September, 2009,”



“I was much disappointed in the then National team handlers for how they handled certain issues in the team,"

“I am now the head of the goalkeepers department of a Division 1 club in Sweden Gefle and also the head of the goalkeepers department of the Swedish football associations National Youth Development Studies (NIU) in Gästrikland Sweden,"



“Ghana has not got many goalkeepers,"



Amamoo received his first cap for the Blacks Stars at the friendly match against Australia on 23 May 2008.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.