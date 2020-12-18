William Asare wins 2020 Vodafone Ghana Foundation PWD tourney

William Asare playing tennis

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

William Asare emerged winner at this year's PWD table tennis competition which came off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The event was organised by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation in collaboration with the Association of the Sports for the Disabled (ASFOD).



It was to unearth hidden talents among athletes with disabilities which forms part of the company's initiative dubbed "Birthday Stars", as well as entertain them.



William Asare, speaking to the media after winning the ultimate with excellence play, expressed his gratitude to Vodafone Ghana for the initiative.



"I want to say a very big thank you to the entire Vodafone Ghana Foundation staff for this great opportunity. I am very happy and I will encourage them to do more of such programmes for the disables and to support sports in the country to thrive," he said.



He also urged all disabled table tennis players to keep practising and not to lose hope.

"I also want to take this opportunity to encourage all disabled athletes to keep surging on and not give up, being disabled does not mean you are not part," he stated.



He took home an undisclosed amount of cash, medals and certificate.



The Vodafone Ghana Foundation is the charitable arm of Vodafone Ghana that provides health, educational and digital support to the poor, needy, and vulnerable in society.



The event also saw athletes participating in Para boxing, deaf bowling including egg and spoon competition.

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor