Wilson Arthur leads FA Cup Committee

FA Cup Commmittee Chairman, Mr. Wilson Arthur

Mr. Wilson Arthur will continue to play his role as Chairman of the FA Cup Committee.

The owner of Division One League side Skyy FC was put in charge of the Committee in November 2019 but had his first year cut short by coronavirus pandemic.



He will continue to lead the team to ensure a successful organization of the Cup competition.



Vice-Chairman Kofi Poku has also been retained by the Executive Council.



FA Cup Committee:



Wilson Arthur - Chairman



Kofi Poku - Vice Chairman

George Ofosuhene- Member



Robert Duncan - Member



Oloboi Commodore - Member



Frederick Agbenyo - Member



Donne Komako Member