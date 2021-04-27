0
Menu
Sports

Wilson Arthur leads FA Cup Committee

District Chief Executive (DCE) Of Wassa East, Mr Wilson Arthur FA Cup Commmittee Chairman, Mr. Wilson Arthur

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: ghanafa.org

Mr. Wilson Arthur will continue to play his role as Chairman of the FA Cup Committee.

The owner of Division One League side Skyy FC was put in charge of the Committee in November 2019 but had his first year cut short by coronavirus pandemic.

He will continue to lead the team to ensure a successful organization of the Cup competition.

Vice-Chairman Kofi Poku has also been retained by the Executive Council.

FA Cup Committee:

Wilson Arthur - Chairman

Kofi Poku - Vice Chairman

George Ofosuhene- Member

Robert Duncan - Member

Oloboi Commodore - Member

Frederick Agbenyo - Member

Donne Komako Member

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
Related Articles: