Win against Medeama my best home game as Hearts of Oak coach - Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has revealed that beating champions Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium is his best home game as Hearts of Oak coach.

The Phobians claimed a 3-1 win over the Yellow and Mauves on Wednesday in match week 8 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



This was their second win of the season and the first time they have scored more than one goal in a game, previously scoring only twice.



Speaking after the win over Medeama, Koopman said Hearts of Oak fans have waited for a long time to see the team score these number of goals.



“At home, I think yes [this was my best game as a Hearts of Oak coach] but the last game was also good,” Koopman said.

“They [fans] have waited a long time [to see this] but if you they are patient, we did it in the training session and it is now reflecting in the game.”



Hearts of Oak took the lead through Appiah Kubi's own goal in the 7th minute. In the 17th minute, Hamza Issah extended Accra Hearts of Oak's lead to 2-0.



Medeama fought back and scored in the 21st minute through Godknows Dzakpasu. Hamza Issah scored his second goal in the 34th minute to wrap up the victory.