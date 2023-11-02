Win over Arsenal is a morale booster – West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus believes West Ham United's triumph over Arsenal will be a morale booster ahead of their Premier League game against Brentford.

The Hammers will travel to face Brentford in week 11 of the Premier League on Saturday.



The Black Stars midfielder produced an impressive performance when the Hammers inflicted a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.



And according to Kudus, his side triumph over the Gunner will serve as a morale booster ahead of their game against Brentford.



“From the start of the competition, we’ve been dreaming because winning a title is part of it. We don’t know who we’ll get, but we’ll take it one step at a time and game-by-game.

“This is a very good boost for the game coming up at the weekend.”



Kudus scored a spectacular goal to double the advantage for the Hammers after connecting from the Nayef Aguerd’s long range pass in the box.



An early own goal from Ben White and a Jarrod Bowen strike ensured West Ham eliminated Arsenal from the Carabao Cup. Martin Odergaard scored late to pull one back for the Gunners.



Mohammed Kudus is enjoying an amazing start to life at West Ham United, scoring three goals after 12 games across competitions.