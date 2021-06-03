Win over Liberty will motivate Hearts of Oak ahead of Great Olympics game – Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has said that their win over Liberty Professionals in the MTN FA Cup will motivate them ahead of the derby game against Great Olympics.

The Phobians on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, inflicted a 3-0 win over the Scientific Soccer lads to secure qualification to the Round of 32 in the FA Cup.



“It was a good game against Liberty Professionals. They are a good possessing team but we are also gradually developing as a good passing team and we won at the end with three goals."



“The win would motivate the boys going into Sunday’s game against Great Olympics so that we can pick all the three points to add to our tally on the league table."

“We don’t have a problem with Great Olympics, we would play our normal game and the end will justify the means,” he said.



He urged fans to come to the stadium in their numbers and hopefully, they would deliver all three points.



Hearts are currently top of the league table 49 points two points ahead of their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko with seven matches to close the curtains in an intriguing football season.