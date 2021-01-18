Win over Liberty will motivate us to fight against Kotoko - Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs Ernest Thompson says his side win over Liberty Professionals gives them the needed motivation to fight in their game against Asante Kotoko.

The Cape Coast-based outfit will take on the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding fixture on Wednesday.



However, according to the coach, his side’s 2-1 victory against the Scientific Soccer Lads at the Dansoman Park will propel them to fight for the three points against Asante Kotoko.

“Win over Liberty has actually inspired us and now we are going to prepare, keep our focus on the Kotoko game and we are expecting a good game and the three points,” he said.