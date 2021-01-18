Win over Liberty will motivate us to fight against Kotoko - Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson

Mon, 18 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs Ernest Thompson says his side win over Liberty Professionals gives them the needed motivation to fight in their game against Asante Kotoko.
The Cape Coast-based outfit will take on the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding fixture on Wednesday.
However, according to the coach, his side’s 2-1 victory against the Scientific Soccer Lads at the Dansoman Park will propel them to fight for the three points against Asante Kotoko.
“Win over Liberty has actually inspired us and now we are going to prepare, keep our focus on the Kotoko game and we are expecting a good game and the three points,” he said.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- 2020/21 GPL: Hearts of Oak's William Dankyi wins MOTM in Eleven Wonders win
- Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC: Issah Ibrahim rescues late point for Dreams at Bechem
- Former WAFA talisman Zakaria Mumuni signs for giants Asante Kotoko
- 2020/21 GPL: AshantiGold's Michael Enu adjudged man of the match against Medeama
- Hearts of Oak coach Papic praises Techiman Eleven Wonders
- Read all related articles