Win the league, do better in Europe - Mohammed Kudus sets target at Ajax for new season

Kudus GF Awards Footballer Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus says he is happy to be back at Ajax to start pre-season for the 2023/24 football season.

Speaking after reporting for pre-season on Wednesday, June 12, the talented youngster disclosed that he had a good time in Ghana where he spent time with family and friends during the off-season.

According to him, the target for the upcoming season is to win the Dutch Eredivisie title with Ajax and fight with his teammates to do better in Europe.

“I was spending my holidays in Ghana with family, it was nice and calm. Now we have to do better than last season, that's the expectation. To win the league and to do better in the Europa League,” Mohammed Kudus said as quoted by TheEuropeanLad.

Mohammed Kudus has trained with his Ajax teammates today and will be involved in the next few weeks until the new Eredivisie campaign kicks off on August 11.

