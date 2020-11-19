Winfred Dormon reflects on opening day draw at Inter Allies

Winfred Dormon, Dreams FC coach

Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon has given his assessment of the club’s opening day draw against Inter Allies.

The Still Believe lads managed to pick a valuable point away at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night.



But the manager feels his team deserved more and should’ve been more clinical in front of goal.

”It was a good game, the first 45 mins was very open. Inter-Allied had a good start but we came back to dominate the second half. We made some substitutions which made an impact but the killer instinct wasn’t there. I was impressed with the performance but disappointed with the result” he said in an exclusive interview with Dreams media.



Dreams FC will look to register their first win of the season when they host Medeama SC in a mouthwatering Matchday 2 encounter.