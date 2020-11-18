Winful Cobbinah confirms departure from KF Tirana, cites pressure for leaving Albania

Ghanaian player, Winful Cobbinah [2nd from right]

Ghanaian attacker Winful Cobbinah has confirmed his departure from KF Tirana, thanking fans of the Albanian club for their support during his time.

After two years with KF Tirana where he won the Albanian league, Cobbinah has left to sign for Egyptian top-flight side Ceramica Cleopatra FC.



Cobbinah on Instagram stated he decided to leave Albania "due to the pressure he was feeling lately."



The former Hearts of Oak star made the headlines in a European country for the wrong reasons as he was sentenced to four months in prison.

"Today I signed a very important agreement for my career. I take this bittersweet moment to notify my leave from KF Tirana, a team that has given me so much, my home away from home," he wrote.



"Due to the pressure I was feeling lately, I made the choice to leave and grow professionally somewhere else. I am forever grateful to KF Tirana and the staff for putting my well-being in priority and I thank them for the memories of a great season we left behind."



"This is not a goodbye. My wish is to come back and close my career here. Until then, sending love to all my white and blue fans."