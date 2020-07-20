Sports News

Winful Cobbinah set to play Champions League football with KF Tirana

Cobbinah won the Albanian league FK Tirana

Ghanaian international, Winful Cobbinah is set to make his debut in the UEFA Champions League next season with Albanian champions KF Partizani Tirana.

KF Tirana booked their place in the Champions League after their league win over Flamurtari.



The former Hearts of Oak midfield gem played a key role to help Tirana to clinch the ultimate.

The 28-year-old scored seven times in the Kategoria Superiore this term and also provided two assists in the 29 matches he played for the Blue and Whites.



KF Partizani Tirana won their first league title in 11 years since their last success in 2009 and will play in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds in the 2020 – 21 season.

