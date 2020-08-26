Sports News

Winful Cobinna features as KF Tirana suffer defeat to Red Star Belgrade in UCL qualifiers

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Winful Cobbinah

Ghanaian midfielder, Winful Cobinna played a role as Albanian champions KF Tirana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

The attacking midfielder lasted 73 minutes as Tirana lost narrowly lost at home.



Portuguese forward Tomané scored the only goal of the game for Red Star in the 61st minute to end the Albanians journey in the UCL.



KF Tirana had reached the second round after defeating Dinamo Tblisi in the first round.

It was Winful Cobinna's second UEFA Champions League game.



His compatriot Richmond Boakye Yiadom was not in the match day squad for Red Star Belgrade.

