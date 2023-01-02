Winger Arvin Appiah returns to UD Almeria after season long loan

Winger Arvin Appiah

Arvin Appiah will return to UD Almeria for the La Liga top flight after finishing his season-long loan with CD Tenerife of the Segunda División.

The former Nottingham Forestwinger's loan agreement with the Chicharreros was set to expire on June 30, 2023, but it has been shortened as a result of his underwhelming performances so far this season.



CD Tenerife's statement reads: "Arvin Amoakoh Appiah (1/5/2001, Amsterdam, Netherlands) and CD Tenerife have concluded the contractual relationship that bound both parties until June 30, 2023,"



"The attacker, on loan from UD Almería, played eleven games in the LaLiga SmartBank and two in the Copa Del Rey with the blue and white shirt, adding an assist during his time with the Tenerife team.

"CD Tenerife wishes Arvin Appiah luck, sportingly and personally, in his next destination, while thanking him for the professionalism shown during his time as a blue and white footballer."



On 2 September 2019 Appiah signed for Spanish Segunda División side Almería on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £8 million. Appiah moved to fellow second-division team CD Lugo, on a loan deal until the end of the season on February 2021.



Arvin Appiah made eleven appearances for CD Tenerife.