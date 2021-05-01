Winger Patrick Razak praises Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu's managerial skills

Coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu's managerial skills has been lauded by Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak.

The former Medeama SC head coach has steered the club to the top four in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Boadu has won two matches, drawn one and lost two since taking charge of the club.



“As a player, you are supposed to have a good relationship with the coach," Razak told GTV Sports Plus.



“The coach is like a father to you so you have to have a good relationship.



“Because at the end of the day, if you don’t have a good relationship with the coach, you go on the pitch you will be doing your own thing and the coach will not be happy.

“I think seeing the coach in the midst of us is a good sign because as we said he is like a father to us.



“And as a father, you have to be with your children.



“Coach being with us we can really see that the coach is behind us.



“And we are happy seeing him all the time around us.” Patrick Razak told GTV Sports Plus.



Samuel Boadu joined the 20-time Ghana champions in a 3-year deal and has since won the heart of the club’s followers.

His biggest win was a 4-0 over WAFA in his first game in charge of the Phobians.



Hearts of Oak have 34 points sitting 3rd from 21 games.



They next play Dreams FC at the Dawu Park on Sunday, April 2 for match-day 22.