Winner of CHAN to receive $2 million

Source: GNA

The winner of the 2022 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) will receive $2 million.

This is a 60 per cent increment in the prize money for the winner of the ongoing TotalEnegies CHAN in Algeria.



The winner of this year’s tournament would receive $ 2 million compared to the US$1,250,000 received by the previous champion two years ago.



This is in line with CAF’s President Dr. Patrice Motsepe's strategy to increase the commercial value of African competition.



The total prize money allocated for the tournament has been increased to US$ 7,900,000 from the US$ 5,450,000 that was paid to all the countries that participated in the last edition.

The runners-up would get US$800,000 while the third and fourth-placed teams would receive $500,000 each.



The four sides that fail to progress beyond the quarter-finalists would get $400,000 each while the two countries that finish second in the groups of three teams would earn $300,000 each, the same amount as countries that finish third in groups of four teams.



The bottom-placed teams in all the groups will earn $200,000 each.



The TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria 2022 started on 13 January and the final is scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on 4th February.