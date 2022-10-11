Winner of Kushea Marathon to pocket GHC15,000

The race has already received the backing of the Ghana Athletics Association

Source: GNA

The organisers of the first-ever Kushea Marathon has unveiled the prize package for the 21-Kilometer race fixed for Saturday, October 29, in Kushea in the Central Region.

The event under the auspices of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council, and the distinguished patronage of Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim IV, President of Owirenkyi Traditional Council, would see the winner going home with GHC 15,000, with the second place taking GHC8,000, whilst the third-placed athlete would pocket GHC4,000.



According to the organisers, the fourth and fifth positions would take home GHC2,000 and GHC1,500 respectively, whilst a consolation prize of GHC500 each would be given to athletes, who would pick the sixth to the tenth positions.



A statement from the organisers said the prize package is for both male and female winners of the competition bringing it a total prize pot of GHC66,000 for 20 winners at the end of the competition.



In addition, outstanding athletes would also go home with medals and certificates of participation among others.



It said the prize package also represents one of the highest prize packages in marathons in the country.

The marathon is part of activities designed for the celebration of the 2022 Kantamanto Festival, and to promote tourism in the area.



It is expected to attract athletes from all over the country and would commence at Assin Bunglow and end at the forecourt of the Assin Kushea Palace.



The race, which has already received the backing of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), with the routes already certified is expected to attract over 500 athletes.



Assin Kushea, located in the Central Region, is touted as the cleanest town in Ghana, with a very disciplined community.



The Kushea Marathon is an initiative of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council and organized by Medivents Consult – Media, Public Relations and Events Management outfit.