Winners and losers from Chris Hughton's first two games as Black Stars coach

Two games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have given coach Chris Hughton the perfect chance to assess his team and gauge the level of players he invited for the two matches.

In the two matches played on March 23 and March in Ghana and Angola respectively, Chris Hughton gave opportunities to certain players to showcase their worth and prove that they should be part of the team in subsequent matches.



There are others who despite their profile and reputation did not get a chance to play in both games.



GhanaWeb looks at the winners and misses from both games.



Winners



Lawrence Ati-Azigi



Some pundits predicted Wollacott to start both games following his return from injury but Chris Hughton stuck with Ati-Zigi who did well in the World Cup.



Ati-Zigi never looked fazed in the two matches against and came up with some decent saves for Ghana.

Joseph Paintsil



Paintsil finally had his chance in the second half of the second leg in Algeria and he did not disappoint his numerous fans who feel that he was unfairly treated by Otto Addo.



The winger was outstanding and impacted the game from the bench, setting up Ghana’s equalizer in Luanda and creating a couple of chances.



Majeed Ashimeru



The Anderlecht man proved that he is the closest to Thomas Partey in the midfield. In the final twenty minutes of the game in Luanda, Ashimeru gave Ghana control and coordination in midfield.



He showed that he is someone Chris Hughton could trust to do a good job in the middle.



Osman Bukari

Another player who demonstrated readiness to be a mainstay in the Black Stars, Bukari got the equalizer for Ghana in Luanda and surely knocked on the door for more opportunities.



Many have started campaigning that the flanks of the team be run by him and Paintsil.



Notable mentions Semenyo, Salis, Joseph Aidoo







Losers



Andre Ayew



Chris Hughton sent a big message to Ayew and his team that he is not afraid to make the big calls when he failed to include Dede in the matchday squad for the first leg.

The skipper of the side was not even named on the list of players who could have come from the bench.



His dropping became the most talked about the issue of the first leg and many believe that it could be the beginning of the end of Ayew.



Gideon Mensah



Gideon Mensah was completely dreadful in both matches. He was the weak link in the Ghana defense and was exposed by the Angolan attackers.



His performance will certainly not give Chris Hughton any confidence.



Edmund Addo



With Salis arriving late for the first leg, Edmund Addo was given a chance to stake a claim for regular football in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium but his performance was shockingly bad.

In the second leg, he was partnered with Salis due to Partey's injury and once again, he failed to impress.



Majeed Ashimeru’s impact from the bench did him no favor as coach Hughton will most likely be more impressed with the Anderlecht star.















