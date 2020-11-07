Winning AFCON a long-cherished ambition – Samuel Owusu

Ghanaian winger Samuel Kwame Owusu

Ghanaian winger Samuel Kwame Owusu says winning the Africa Cup of Nations is a long-cherished ambition.

The 24-year-old who plays for Al Ahli Jeddah on loan from Al-Fayha, last month, scored his first international goal for Ghana in a 5-1 win against Asian Champions Qatar, in Antalya, Turkey.



Owusu made his Ghana debut in June 2019, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Namibia.



In this interview he tells the ghanafa.org about how it feels to score for Ghana, the need for patience in the rebuilding exercise, winning the AFCON and more:



On how it feels to score first International goal

It is always a great honor for me to be in the black Stars and I have been praying to score this goal. And so, when I got the chance to score, I was happy. It was tears of joy for me cos I was very happy.



On Coach C.K Akonnor



C.K is a very good coach and so I just want to plead with Ghanaians to give him time to put the team in good shape. I can assure Ghanaians that with CK, we can bring the AFCON to Ghana because he is a very good coach. Even giving new players to prove their quality, I think he is good because I like coaches who give the younger ones a chance to play and express themselves.



On immediate target



For me as a player, I want to be at the AFCON to see whether we can bring the cup back to Ghana and so for now I think we have to beat Sudan in Ghana because we have already taken the first 6 points. Scoring Sudan in Ghana will ginger us to qualify for the AFCON. For now, my concentration is to qualify for the AFCON first.

On appreciating his family and fans



I want to thank them for their support for the national team. And also thank my family for the support they have been giving me.



On need for patience



I want to plead with Ghanaians to give the players and the coach time because we have a new coach and some new players. In football sometimes you win and sometimes you lose so I plead with Ghanaians to have time with us and with that, we are going to do our best for the Nation.