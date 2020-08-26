Soccer News

Winning AFCON trophy should be your number one priority - Odartey Lamptey tells Ghana coach Akonnor

Black Stars Coach, Charles Akonnor

Former Ghana International Nii Odartey Lamptey says any coach who takes over the Black Stars has the responsibility of ending Ghana’s 39-year AFCON trophy drought.

Ghana last won the AFCON title in 1982 in Libya and have come close to winning the title on three occasions, 1992 Senegal, Angola 2010 and Equatorial Guinea 2015.



The Ghana FA has made it a benchmark for any Black Stars coach to end the trophy drought, which Akonnor must seek to end as he takes charge of the job.



The former Black Stars captain says his focus is not on winning the AFCON title as Black Stars coach.



“I don't want my main focus to be winning the AFCON but rather improving the team. Once the team improves, we'll get there” C.K Akonnor said in an interview on Starr FM.

Odartey Lamptey thinks otherwise and said any coach who takes over the Black Stars should aim at nothing but a trophy.



He explained that with the country’s trophy drought nearing four decades,



“Our major objective is to win a trophy so it’s a key agenda for every coach. Every coach has his philosophy but I believe you must have a large pool of players so that in case a player is unavailable, you can easily replace him. It has been a long time since we won a trophy so winning it is important but having a good team will help you during tournaments”, he said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.