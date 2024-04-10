Winning Copa del Rey is good for Inaki Williams' confidence – Henry Asante Twum

Inaki Williams

Communications director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, believes winning the Copa del Rey title is good for the mental health and self-confidence of Inaki Williams.

The 29-year-old featured for Athletic Club as they beat Mallorca 4-2 on penalties to lift the title over the weekend after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.



Despite his successes at club level, he has struggled since making his debut for the Black Stars.



He excused himself from the March international friendlies after a very tough 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Inaki has now won his first title for the Bilbao-based club where he has played all his career.



Speaking on the achievement, Henry Asante Twum said it can help lift the player's confidence ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup games coming up in June.



“I’m pleased for Inaki Williams, who won his first trophy with Athletic Bilbao over the weekend. It’s great for his self-confidence and mental health, and hopefully he can carry that over to the Black Stars,” he told Akoma FM.