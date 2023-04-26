Winning Ghana Premier League not our immediate priority - Accra Lions Coach

Accra Lions FC players

Accra Lions FC head coach, James Francis, sat with a group of journalists as he answered questions about his team's recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

The team had started the season strongly, but a string of losses has pushed them out of the top four in the league standings. Despite this, Francis remains optimistic and focused on his team's long-term strategy.



"We're not obsessed with winning the title this season," he said. "Our goal is to develop our players and stay in the league. Of course, we want to win every game, but we also understand that every team in the league is strong, and anything can happen on any given day," the coach said.



Accra Lions FC are known for its focus on player development, and Francis is committed to staying true to that vision. He stressed the importance of taking each game as it comes, preparing for the next match and getting a positive result.



"We're not looking too far ahead," he said. "We're taking it one game at a time, and we'll see where we end up at the end of the season," he added



The team's next match was against Medeama SC, a strong opponent that had already beaten them earlier in the season.

Francis and his team knew they had their work cut out for them, but they remained focused and determined.



The match was a hard-fought battle throughout the game. Accra Lions FC played with confidence and energy, and in the end, they came away with a 2-1 victory. The win ended the team's five-game winless streak and gave them a much-needed boost of confidence.



"We played with heart and determination today," Francis said after the match. "We knew we had to win, and the players stepped up and delivered. This is the kind of performance we need if we want to stay in the league and develop our players."



With only eight matches left in the season, Accra Lions FC still has a lot of work to do if they want to finish in the top four. But with Francis at the helm, and a team that is committed to player development and hard work, anything is possible.



JNA/DO