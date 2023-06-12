Winning the African Champions League is possible – Kwasi Donsu

Kwasi Donsu of Medeama SC

Skipper of 2022/23 betPawa Premier League winners Medeama Sc, Kwesi Donus has revealed the club's intentions to compete for the ultimate CAF Champions league title after grabbing their first league title.



Medeama were crowned champions ending the campaign with 60 points after 34 games, having defeated relegated Tamale City 3-0 on Sunday, June 11 at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the dead-ball specialist affirmed their interest to grab the most prestigious trophy on the African continent.



“I sometimes don't understand why some people think Ghanaian clubs can't win the Africa Champions league, we should not aim just to add up to the numbers or to target only the group stages. Remember Medeama has been in Africa before and we got some huge results”, he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Our league is blessed with top-quality players who are equally similar to those playing in other African countries and clubs. We are only behind in some areas and I believe management and the board of Medeama will put up the right procedures that will help us make history. Winning the Africa Champions League is possible for Medeama and we will keep working hard for it”, he added.



The yellow and mauves lads last participated in the CAF Inter-Club Competition in 2015 after they emerged winners of the MTN FA Cup, beating Asante Kotoko 2-1 in the final.



They were pitted in Group A alongside TP Mazamebe from Congo, MO Bejaia from Algeria and Young Africans from Tanzania.



