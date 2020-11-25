Winning the GPL top scorer award is not a priority - Hans Kwofie

Hans Kwofie and Nuru Sulley of Accra Hearts of Oak

AshantiGold striker, Hans Kwofie, has said that winning the top scorer award in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season is not his topmost priority.

According to the striker who scored 17 goals to win the top scorer award in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League, his target in the ongoing season is to guide the Miners to their 5th league title.



Hans Kwofie now leads the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League top scorer’s chart with three goals after scoring a brace against Accra Hearts of Oak and a goal against Karela United on matchday one.



“My aim is to win the Ghana Premier League for AshantiGold. I have already won goal king with AshGold so now my aim is to win the trophy for them (AshantiGold),” he told Accra-based Hot FM monitored by GhanaWeb.

Hans Kwofie also assured the fans of victory against Salistas FC in the Preliminary stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.



“Against Salitas is a must-win for us on Sunday. We are ready for them to get our 3 points in this AfCON campaign and we will win it for the fans.”