With God all things are possible - Partey reacts to his performance against Nottingham Forest

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has reacted to Arsenal's emphatic victory over Nottingham Forest on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

Arsenal on Sunday, October 30, 2022, were on full gear as they thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium to maintain their two-points gap over Manchester City in the Premier League table.



In a game that Arsenal had much possession, Thomas Partey was hailed by Arsenal fans for his command in midfield and capped it with a brilliant goal to secure the victory.



Thomas Partey took to social media to celebrate the victory as he sent a message to the Arsenal fanbase that they can achieve anything they want with God on their side.



"With God all things are possible," the Black Stars deputy captain posted on his Facebook page and was sighted by GhanaWeb.



See Partey's post below:





