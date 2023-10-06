With lots of hard work, it’s possible for Ghana to win the World - Gelson Fernandes

Black Stars in a group photo

FIFA Director of Member Associations for Africa, Gelson Fernandes has shared that it is possible for Ghana to win the World Cup.

According to the former Udinese and Manchester City midfielder, this can only be possible if all football stakeholders come to together to work towards that dream.



In an interview with the media team of the GFA, he said it would require hard work for the Black Stars to lift the World Cup.



"Having spoken to some of my mates like Kwadwo Asamoah, Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah, and co., they all believe that Ghana has the potential to win the World Cup.

"But we need to do more, we need to push the machine and we need to work hard to make that dream a reality,” Gelson Fernandes said as quoted on the website of the GFA.



He continued, "Let’s continue to show commitment to make our football great again.”



Gelson Fernandes was speaking as a member of the FIFA delegation that traveled to Ghana to monitor the GFA Elective Congress on Thursday, October 5.