With support the Black Stars can beat any opponent in Africa – Prof. Peter Twumasi

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi has expressed optimism about the quality of the male Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, if the national team is given the necessary support, Ghana will be difficult to beat by any other African country’s national team.



“We have the best team which has a great future and I think with the kind of game Black Stars displayed here, it clearly shows that with maximum support, it will be very difficult for any nation on the African continent to beat us,” Prof. Peter Twumasi said.



The Director General of the NSA was speaking to Akoma FM in an interview.

Prof. Peter Twumasi added, “When we went to Qatar, the expectation was too high, we had wanted to take the cup which we could not do, and so most Ghanaians felt disappointed in the Black Stars.”



Ghana on Monday, March 27, drew 1-1 with Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The point picked today has propelled the Black Stars to the top of the Group E standings of the qualifiers.