Within a short time Kurt Okraku has done so well – Former Nigeria FA president

Kurt Okraku, GFA president

FIFA Executive Council Member, Amaju Pinnick has arrived in Ghana ahead of the elective Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Speaking to the media, the former Nigeria FA boss praised Kurt Okraku, arguing that he has done extremely well in a short time after becoming president of the Ghana Football Association.



“One thing that I know, I can tell you 100% which is very key in terms of football politics is that within a very short time Kurt has shot himself into the top echelons.



"He commands a lot of respect. When he speaks everybody wants to listen just after the incident of five years ago.

“He has been able to relaunch Ghana into the global stage, that is qualify for the World Cup against all odds,” Amaju Pinnick indicated.



The FIFA Executive Council member will be part of a FIFA delegation that will supervise the GFA elective congress.



The congress will be held in Tamale on Thursday, October 5.