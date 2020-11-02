'Without competition, players are overconfident in their positions' – Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu says there is no crime in having four national goalkeepers fighting for one spot at the club.

The Kotoko coach was responding to the criticisms following the arrival of former Azam Football Club goalkeeper, Razak Abalora to the team despite already having Kwame Baah, Felix Annan, and Danlad Ibrahim.



The Porcupine Warriors added Razak Abalora to their goalkeeping ranks after the latter signed a two-year deal with the Kumasi-based club ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Reacting to this in an interview with the Kotoko Express App, coach Maxwell Konadu explained why his club went in for the services of Razak Abalora and the other newcomers in the team.

“This is what Kotoko is made for and Kotoko will always be Kotoko. Though I admit that there are a lot of ups and downs in the club, when we get the opportunity to take the club to a certain level, we need to take it.”



“Without competition, players are overconfident at their various positions and every player we have signed so far does not want to make a mistake and that is what we want.”



“That is what the club and the supporters deserve because everyone you select for matchday will give you the maximum performance,” Maxwell Konadu emphasized.