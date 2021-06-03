Women's 5k Run is back, this time it is virtual

5K women run contestants

The Women's 5k Run is an annual non profit Women's Only 5km race event that brings together women to walk and run with the aim of throwing light on social issues affecting women and supporting women charities in Ghana. With our slogan “TOGETHER WE RUN THE WORLD” the run has fun filled activities including race t-shirt styling and other networking events participants can engage in.

THE 2021 VIRTUAL RUN



The 2021 Annual Women's 5k Run is going VIRTUAL! With the global Covid-19 pandemic and all the adjustments and changes mass sports had to go through we felt this is the best way to keep us active together. We are excited to do this event with you all and are looking forward to the race day.



THE VIRTUAL RUN APP- This year we will be using the Charge Running app for our virtual race. This is an innovative way to stay connect in a race and have a real live interaction with everyone else participating in the event right from wherever you are in the world.



Using the technology of the leaderboard, chatroom, and personalized audio, Charge Running provides you with the feeling of an in-person road race, while still being a fully virtual run event. There is music, commentary on the day ,training manuals , and you can comment upload your pictures and finish times and connect with others from all over the world in real-time, just by stepping outside your front door or hopping on the closest treadmill . An invitation code will be sent to you via a link to your email and phone number after registration.



2021 VIRTUAL RUN REGISTRATION IS IN PROCESS



Online Registration -Enter into Women's Run event with access code when prompted.

Join in on Race Day - Women's 5 K Run 2021 (Within Ghana) @ GHs 40.00Women's 5 K Run 2021 (Outside Ghana) @ USD $15



OUR CHARITIES



The women's 5k run is a charity run. Proceeds from all our registrations goes to support other women. our charity work is primarily focused on Maternal health in poorer communities and women's mental health advocacy.



RACE SOUVENIRS



Despite the fact that we are having a virtual race you still get to receive your beautiful finishers medals. If you are in Ghana, you would have to state your location for delivery which will be at an extra cost to you paid on delivery. You can also choose to pick up your medal from our offices.



If you live outside of Ghana an optional shipping charges will apply to delivery or your medals to your home country.