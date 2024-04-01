Women’s FA Cup: Epiphany Warriors beat another Premier League side to make historic semis

Epiphany Warriors FC

Source: Epiphany Warriors

Epiphany Warriors FC continued with their fairytale run in the ongoing 2023/24 Women’s FA Cup after defeating Premier League side Jonina Ladies 2-1 after extra time to qualify for the semi-finals.

Despite the first half ending in a scoreless stalemate, Epiphany Warriors were the team to come closest to grabbing an opener through Matilda Enchill in the 18th minute, only for her effort to be saved by the host’s goalkeeper.



Epiphany Warriors will go ahead and grab the opener in the 61st minute through first-half substitute Sonia Opoku. The mercurial attacking midfielder scored what could have been the goal of the tournament with a lovely chip from an acute angle, with the Jonina Ladies goalkeeper having no chance at all.



The hosts will respond with 10 minutes of regulation time to play through a spot kick after a rough challenge from an Epiphany Warriors player in the 18-yard box. Jonina Ladies forward Eunice Kpeentey will convert the spot-kick to extend the cagey game to extra time.



Epiphany Warriors FC will take the lead once more in the fixture in the second half of extra time through forward Leticia Adjei. The clinical striker will produce another spectacular moment in the match.

The lethal striker will sprint half the length of the pitch while going past two Jonina Ladies defenders in the process before slotting past an onrushing goalkeeper to score the match-winner.



The win over Jonina Ladies is the second time in the competition the Division One side has beaten a Premier League side in the tournament. Sea Lions Ladies were the last top-flight side to lose to Epiphany Warriors in the round of 16.



Epiphany Warriors continue to make history in the competition as they advance into the semis of the tournament. They remain the only Division One side competing for the coveted trophy after fellow Division One side Nasara Ladies were booted out of the competition by Premier League side Supreme Ladies.



The victors will learn their semifinal fate when the draw date is announced and eventually held.